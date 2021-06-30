Can You Guess The Highest-Paying Jobs In Wisconsin

If you've ever wondered which profession in your state has the highest-paying salary, look no further.

Zippia, a career research hub, spent time "scrounging" through the Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find which jobs have the highest salary for 2021.

Zippia looked at 682 job classifications in Wisconsin through the BLS's data to determine which careers get paid the most.

So what is the top-paying profession in Wisconsin?

With an average salary of $278,720, obstetricians and gynecologists are the highest-paying professions in the state.

According to Study.com, "OBGYNs, like all medical doctors, must complete several years of education and obtain licensure to legally practice in the United States." The site also listed the extensive requirements needed to obtain an OBGYN licsence.

Obtain a bachelor's degree Take the MCAT Attend medical school Finish a medical residency Get licensed

Not far behind obstetricians and gynecologists, general internal medicine physicians were the second-highest paid profession with an average salary of $276,400.

According to the report, here are the top ten highest-paying jobs in Wisconsin:

Obstetricians and Gynecologists General Internal Medicine Physicians Anesthesiologists Orthodontists Physicians, All Other; and Ophthalmologists, Except Pediatric Family Medicine Physicians Pediatricians, General Dentists, All Other Specialists Nurse Anesthetists Psychiatrists

To see the complete list of Wisconsin's 100 highest-paying jobs, click here.