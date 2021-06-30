Feedback

Candace Cameron Bure Credits Wingwoman Lori Loughlin After Meeting Husband

By Sarah Tate

June 30, 2021

Candace Cameron Bure recently celebrated 25 years of marriage to former professional hockey player husband Valeri Bure by sharing some unseen photos from when they met.

The Fuller House star shared a series of photos on Instagram of the night she met her future husband, and credited a co-star for being her wingwoman, according to E! Online.

"In light of our 25th wedding anniversary, I did some internet digging," she began the tribute. "The first photo is the night I was introduced and met my future husband, Valeri Bure. This photo was taken in 1994 at the Luc Robitaille charity hockey game [Dave Coulier] invited [Bob Saget], Lori Loughlin and me to."

As fans swiped to the next two photos, Bure can be seen alongside Loughlin in the background watching the game and a young Valeri chatting with his brother, photos the actress said she had never seen before.

Speaking of the last photo, Bure said, "Centered is a super cute, blonde haired, extremely talented Russian pro hockey player in the blue helmet talking with his talented super star brother, Pavel."

In the sweet tribute, Bure shared that Loughlin was her "wing woman" that night, and clearly the match was made to last. She concluded her post with a shout-out thanking everyone that helped lead her to Valeri that night long ago.

"Thank you [Coulier] for taking me to my first hockey game," she said, adding, "Thank you Lori for being my wing woman and thank you [Saget} for watching out for me like a dad."

