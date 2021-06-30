Candace Cameron Bure Credits Wingwoman Lori Loughlin After Meeting Husband

Candace Cameron Bure recently celebrated 25 years of marriage to former professional hockey player husband Valeri Bure by sharing some unseen photos from when they met.

The Fuller House star shared a series of photos on Instagram of the night she met her future husband, and credited a co-star for being her wingwoman, according to E! Online.

"In light of our 25th wedding anniversary, I did some internet digging," she began the tribute. "The first photo is the night I was introduced and met my future husband, Valeri Bure. This photo was taken in 1994 at the Luc Robitaille charity hockey game [Dave Coulier] invited [Bob Saget], Lori Loughlin and me to."