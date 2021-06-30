Chef Gordon Ramsay Announces Opening Of First Boston Restaurant

World renowned chef Gordon Ramsay announced plans to open his first restaurant in the Boston area.

In a press release obtained by Boston.com, Ramsay revealed plans to open Boston: Ramsay's Kitchen in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in late 2021.

The 7,000-square-foot restaurant is reported to include a bar and lounge, a dining room, a raw bar, two private dining areas, and a seasonal patio, according to Boston.com.

The restaurant will include an all-day menu focusing on global dishes, including some of the award-winning chef's favorite dishes from his other restaurants, including beef wellington and lobster and clam bouillabaisse.

Ramsay's new Boston restaurant will take over the space previously held by Bar Boulud, which shut down after being severely impacted financially by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I absolutely love the energy of Boston and consider it a premier dining destination in the country,” Ramsay said in the press release via Boston.com. “This will be my first-ever Ramsay’s Kitchen, and I couldn’t be more excited to open it inside the Mandarin Oriental, in the heart of Boston’s vibrant Back Bay neighborhood.”

Ramsay's new Boston restaurant is part of Gordon Ramsay North America, which oversees 10 restaurants owned by the famous television chef in the U.S.