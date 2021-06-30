Kentucky Boy Starts Lemonade Stand To Help Baby Brother With Heart Disease

A 4-year-old boy in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, had the sweet idea to set up a lemonade stand to help his infant brother who has a very rare heart disease.

Henry Brummett's goal is to raise enough money to buy a toy he can share with his baby brother Emery.

"Emery's been in the hospital his whole life and Henry wanted to be able to buy a toy for them to play together as soon as he got to come home," mom Brittany Walden told WLKY.

Henry hasn't been able to spend much time with his 8-month-old brother. Emery has hypoplastic left heart syndrome. It's a rare disorder where a baby's heart doesn't fully develop before they are born.

The little boy had a life-saving heart transplant and other intensive medical treatment. Now, medical complications have delayed when Walden can take Emery home.

Walden says she's grateful for the support the community has shown Henry and the rest of the family during this tough time. She says Henry has made $300 and his customers have included local first responders.

"It was so amazing to see everyone come together, and they let Henry get on the fire truck and see the ambulances. It was super nice, and he loved it," she told the station.

Walden is documenting Emery's recovery on the Facebook page Tough as Emery.