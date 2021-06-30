Maddie & Tae Premiere Latest Music Video For 'Sassy' Single 'Woman You Got'
By Kelly Fisher
June 30, 2021
Maddie & Tae’s latest music video is here and fans are loving it.
The duo marked the world premiere of the “Woman You Got” music video on Tuesday night (June 29).
The “sassy” single dropped in March, giving fans a taste of the “Die From A Broken Heart” duo's upcoming full-length project.
Maddie & Tae said on Twitter:
“There aren't enough words to describe how much fun we had making the #WomanYouGot music video! There were burnt pies, lost phones, fried chicken, the men we love and everything in between.”
So far, fans can’t get enough of it.
Many of them say they’ve already listened to the track — and watched the new video — over and over.
“Can you imagine being married to someone who's job is writing love songs for you? Their husbands are so lucky,” one commented.
“This music video is WAY better (than) I would have ever imagined!” another wrote.
“The queens are back on their thrones,” a third hailed.
“THIS IS ADORABLE!! i loved the song first, but this, THIS IS A MASTERPIECE!! y’all look like you had so much fun!!” said another.
Have you seen Maddie & Tae’s latest video yet?
Watch the “Woman You Got” video here: