Feedback

Maddie & Tae Premiere Latest Music Video For 'Sassy' Single 'Woman You Got'

By Kelly Fisher

June 30, 2021

Maddie & Tae Visits Music Choice
Photo: Getty Images

Maddie & Tae’s latest music video is here and fans are loving it.

The duo marked the world premiere of the “Woman You Got” music video on Tuesday night (June 29).

The “sassy” single dropped in March, giving fans a taste of the “Die From A Broken Heartduo's upcoming full-length project.

Maddie & Tae said on Twitter:

“There aren't enough words to describe how much fun we had making the #WomanYouGot music video! There were burnt pies, lost phones, fried chicken, the men we love and everything in between.”

So far, fans can’t get enough of it.

Many of them say they’ve already listened to the track — and watched the new video — over and over.

“Can you imagine being married to someone who's job is writing love songs for you? Their husbands are so lucky,” one commented.

“This music video is WAY better (than) I would have ever imagined!” another wrote.

“The queens are back on their thrones,” a third hailed.

“THIS IS ADORABLE!! i loved the song first, but this, THIS IS A MASTERPIECE!! y’all look like you had so much fun!!” said another.

Have you seen Maddie & Tae’s latest video yet?

Watch the “Woman You Got” video here:

Chat About Maddie & Tae Premiere Latest Music Video For 'Sassy' Single 'Woman You Got'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.