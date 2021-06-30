Maddie & Tae Premiere Latest Music Video For 'Sassy' Single 'Woman You Got'

Maddie & Tae’s latest music video is here and fans are loving it.

The duo marked the world premiere of the “Woman You Got” music video on Tuesday night (June 29).

The “sassy” single dropped in March, giving fans a taste of the “Die From A Broken Heart” duo's upcoming full-length project.

Maddie & Tae said on Twitter:

“There aren't enough words to describe how much fun we had making the #WomanYouGot music video! There were burnt pies, lost phones, fried chicken, the men we love and everything in between.”

So far, fans can’t get enough of it.

Many of them say they’ve already listened to the track — and watched the new video — over and over.