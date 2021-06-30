Rihanna Wears Lacy Thong In NSFW Pic For Savage X Pride Capsule Collection

Rihanna never ceases to amaze me.

In honor of Pride Month, the 33-year-old business mogul announced the release of a Pride-themed Savage X Fenty capsule collection to benefit five organizations dedicated to helping LBGTQIA+ communities.

"#SavageXPride 🌈," Rih captioned an Instagram Series of photos of her wearing a lacy thong and matching thigh-high stockings. "In partnership with @claralionelfdn, we’re supporting 5 organizations dedicated to helping LBGTQIA+ communities!"

In the photos, Rihanna poised atop a bed while rocking a pixie cut, and gold jewelry.

Earlier this month, the singer-turned-business mogul broke the Internet with her Vogue Italia cover, which features her wearing a completely sheer Maison Valentino gown and thigh-high strappy heels.