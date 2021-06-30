Rihanna Wears Lacy Thong In NSFW Pic For Savage X Pride Capsule Collection
By Peyton Blakemore
June 30, 2021
Rihanna never ceases to amaze me.
In honor of Pride Month, the 33-year-old business mogul announced the release of a Pride-themed Savage X Fenty capsule collection to benefit five organizations dedicated to helping LBGTQIA+ communities.
"#SavageXPride 🌈," Rih captioned an Instagram Series of photos of her wearing a lacy thong and matching thigh-high stockings. "In partnership with @claralionelfdn, we’re supporting 5 organizations dedicated to helping LBGTQIA+ communities!"
In the photos, Rihanna poised atop a bed while rocking a pixie cut, and gold jewelry.
Earlier this month, the singer-turned-business mogul broke the Internet with her Vogue Italia cover, which features her wearing a completely sheer Maison Valentino gown and thigh-high strappy heels.
"Rihanna By Rihanna!" Vogue Italia explained of the cover on social media. "When for our Do It Yourself issue Rihanna Did It Herself photographing and styling her own cover." The esteemed fashion publication added, "On set Rihanna played simultaneously the artist and the muse, the observer and the observed, the director and the character, experimenting on the fine line that exists between the two sides of an artist."