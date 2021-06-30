Shawn Mendes Says His Biggest Fear Is 'Being Evil' To Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes recently made an appearance on the Man Enough podcast, which tackles "how the messages of masculinity show up in relationships" and beyond. During his chat with hosts Justin Baldoni, Liz Plank and Jamey Heath, the 'Wonder' singer opened up about how a fight with his girlfriend Camila Cabello made him confront his biggest fear.

"I raised my voice at her and she was like, 'I don't like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice?' And I got so defensive," Mendes recalled. "I was like, 'I wasn't raising my voice at you!' And I did raise my voice at her. And I felt her shrink and I felt me grow and I was like, 'Oh god, this is the worst.' I'm so terrified of being evil. I'm so scared to be bad. I don't want to be bad."

Following their fight, Mendes said he and Cabello were able to have "this massive conversation" about the situation, including his fear of being perceived negatively. "Maybe there even is bad inside of me, and I have to just accept that," he continued. "And that other part of me, he's just got to be here and we've just got to work together until eventually he gets worked in all of the trauma and all of the kinks get rubbed out of him and he's OK. But I can't avoid the fact that there's a little bit of darkness inside of me and letting that darkness kind of be present is a horrible feeling."

He then admitted that he "made it about my evil and my fear, and she comforted me," which kept him from genuinely apologizing to Cabello. "And then it took me like 20 minutes of us separately reading our books to be able to come back to her and be like, 'God, that was a whole thing and I'm really sorry.'"

"You think you're being vulnerable and saying the right thing, but you're really just defending yourself even better," he concluded.