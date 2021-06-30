Can You Guess The Healthiest Place To Live In Utah?

Utah offers incredible opportunities for fostering a healthy environment. From great education, economy, and housing to food, nutrition, and overall population health, Utah has it all.

US News & World Report teamed up with the Aetna Foundation to determine the 500 healthiest communities in America.

Utah had several communities that made the list, with one even landing in the top 10!

Morgan County came in at number 9 on the list, proving to be the healthiest community in Utah.

According to the list, here are the healthiest communities in Utah and where they fell on US News & World Report's list:

Morgan County (9th overall) Davis County (42nd overall) Wasatch County (53rd overall) Summit County (58th overall) Utah County (98th overall) Box Elder County (179th overall) Cache County (364th overall) Sevier County (366th overall) Washington County (390th overall) Kane County (407th overall) Tooele County (444th overall) Salt Lake County (448th overall) Weber County (454th overall)

According to the list, here are the top ten healthiest communities in the United States:

Los Alamos county, NM Douglas County, CO Falls Church City, VA Loudon County, VA Broomfield County, CO San Miguel County, CO Pitkin County, CO Howard County, MD Morgan County, UT Routt County, CO

Click here to see the full study.