Utah Named 'Most Independent State' Ahead Of Independence Day

Americans fought hard for independence during the American Revolutionary War, and we fight for it now to have the ability to be self-reliant.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a major test of independence among the states. It caused financial stress that forced some states to become reliant on federal funds, while others stayed afloat just fine.

So which states are more independent than others?

WalletHub compared the 50 states across five sources of dependency to determine which states are most independent. The key sources are: consumer finances, the government, the job market, international trade, and personal vices.

According to the list, Utah is the most independent state.

The state ranked 1st overall. It was 2nd in government dependency, 2nd in job market, and 6th in vice dependency.

Utah placed in the top five in several different categories. It was 2nd overall for highest percentage of households with rainy-day funds, 3rd overall for highest median household income, fourth overall for least federally dependent, 2nd overall for lowest percentage of drug use, 1st overall for lowest percentage of adult binge drinkers, 2nd overall for lowest percentage of households receiving public assistance and SNAP/food stamps, and tied for 1st for lowest unemployment rate.

According to the list, here are the top 10 most independent states:

Utah Colorado Nebraska Virginia Kansas Idaho South Dakota Washington Minnesota Delaware

Click here to see the full list.