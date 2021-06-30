This Is The Highest Paying Job In Oklahoma

Working in Oklahoma's oil and gas industry can be a lucrative career, but it's not the highest paying job in the state.

Zippia, a career research hub, looked at data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for all 644 job classifications in Oklahoma to find out which ones pay the most in 2021.

So what's the highest paying job in the state?

With an average salary of $243,720, obstetricians and gynecologists are the highest-paying professions in the state.

According to Study.com, "OBGYNs, like all medical doctors, must complete several years of education and obtain licensure to legally practice in the United States." The site also listed the extensive requirements needed to obtain an OBGYN license.

Obtain a bachelor's degree

Take the MCAT

Attend medical school

Finish a medical residency

Get licensed.



The top 10 highest paying jobs in Oklahoma are all in the medical field. They are

Obstetricians and Gynecologists Family Medicine Physicians General Internal Medicine Physicians Psychiatrists Physicians, All Other; and Ophthalmologists, Except Pediatric Podiatrists Dentists, General Nurse Anesthetists Dentists, All Other Specialists Pediatricians, General



Zippia doesn't take into account debt from student loans. While medical jobs pay very well, most doctors leave medical school with, on average, more than $200,000, according to NerdWallet.