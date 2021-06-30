TLC Cancels 'Counting On' Amid Josh Duggar's Child Porn Case

Counting On is done at TLC.

On Tuesday (June 29), TLC confirmed they will no longer be moving forward with new episodes of Counting On, a spinoff of 19 Kids and Counting. Both shows followed the day-to-day lives of members of the Duggar family.

"TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On," TLC said in a statement. "TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

News of the cancellation comes just two months after Josh Duggar, the oldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, was charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. Prosecutors allege the former reality star had more than 200 images of children on his computer. Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as up to $250,000 in fines, on each of the two counts. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in April.

Back in 2015, TLC canceled 19 Kids and Counting after it was revealed Duggar had allegedly molested five underage girls as a teenager, including two of his sisters, Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald. A few months later, Duggar was involved in yet another scandal when his Ashley Madison account was made public. Ashley Madison is a dating website that facilitates cheating on your spouse.

Amid Duggar's arrest in Apil, TLC released an initial statement, which read: "TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar. 19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015. TLC canceled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on-air since then."

Duggar is expected to appear in court in November.