Tom Brady Lands Subway Endorsement, Twitter Has Questions

By Jason Hall

June 30, 2021

Super Bowl LV
Photo: Getty Images

Tom Brady has landed yet another endorsement deal, but many Twitter users are skeptical.

Sports Business Journal's Terry Lefton reports Brady will appear in an advertisement for Subway as part of the global sandwich chain's corporate sponsorship with the National Football League.

Brady, however, is known to follow his incredibly strict TB12 Method and nutritional plan and, despite the company's push to be a healthier fast food option, Subway hardly fits the mold.

In fact, Brady even name-dropped the restaurant when recounting his previous poor eating habits during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in September.

Brady told Shepard he would go to Subway while playing at the University of Michigan and "eat like 18 inches of sandwich, of meatball," adding, "and at the time, if I went healthy, I was going only one slice of cheese all the way across instead of two slices."

Naturally, Twitter users had plenty to say about the reported new partnership.

In February, Brady recorded 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing in Super Bowl LV, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017).

Brady now owns a 7-3 record all-time in the NFL's biggest game and surpassed his own previous record for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback (6) set in February 2019. The 43-year-old also broke his own record as the oldest quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl also set in 2019.

The win was Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The Buccaneers are also the only team in NFL history to both host and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Photo: Getty Images

