Tom Brady Lands Subway Endorsement, Twitter Has Questions
By Jason Hall
June 30, 2021
Tom Brady has landed yet another endorsement deal, but many Twitter users are skeptical.
Sports Business Journal's Terry Lefton reports Brady will appear in an advertisement for Subway as part of the global sandwich chain's corporate sponsorship with the National Football League.
Brady, however, is known to follow his incredibly strict TB12 Method and nutritional plan and, despite the company's push to be a healthier fast food option, Subway hardly fits the mold.
In fact, Brady even name-dropped the restaurant when recounting his previous poor eating habits during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in September.
Brady told Shepard he would go to Subway while playing at the University of Michigan and "eat like 18 inches of sandwich, of meatball," adding, "and at the time, if I went healthy, I was going only one slice of cheese all the way across instead of two slices."
Naturally, Twitter users had plenty to say about the reported new partnership.
FWIW: Tom Brady told @daxshepard last year that in college he did, indeed, eat at @SUBWAY. He would eat meatball subs.— Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) June 29, 2021
Tom Brady partied after the super bowl by having two strawberries and three almonds. No way he’s eating Subway.— johnnycourage (@johnnycourage) June 29, 2021
Tom Brady has an endorsement deal with Subway. pic.twitter.com/WpVQTMZhgI— Cyrus CLE 🐶 (@Cyrus_CLE) June 29, 2021
Must be promoting the fake tuna 😉https://t.co/bfRp0H07VY— Serial Shiller (@Jeff120784) June 30, 2021
SO Belichick and Tom Brady reuniting for a Subway commercial afoot?— Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 29, 2021
Tom Brady is signing a multi million dollar deal with subway. Tom Brady has never set foot in a subway.— Willie 🍁 (@Willie1derful) June 30, 2021
Who is being influenced by this type of marketing approach?
What are these Tom Brady Subway commercials gonna be like? He wouldn’t eat a Subway...anything...at gunpoint. So what could he say?— Paul Lebowitz (@PRINCE_OF_NY) June 30, 2021
In February, Brady recorded 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing in Super Bowl LV, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017).
Brady now owns a 7-3 record all-time in the NFL's biggest game and surpassed his own previous record for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback (6) set in February 2019. The 43-year-old also broke his own record as the oldest quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl also set in 2019.
The win was Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The Buccaneers are also the only team in NFL history to both host and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
