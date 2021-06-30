Tom Brady Lands Subway Endorsement, Twitter Has Questions

Tom Brady has landed yet another endorsement deal, but many Twitter users are skeptical.

Sports Business Journal's Terry Lefton reports Brady will appear in an advertisement for Subway as part of the global sandwich chain's corporate sponsorship with the National Football League.

Brady, however, is known to follow his incredibly strict TB12 Method and nutritional plan and, despite the company's push to be a healthier fast food option, Subway hardly fits the mold.

In fact, Brady even name-dropped the restaurant when recounting his previous poor eating habits during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in September.

Brady told Shepard he would go to Subway while playing at the University of Michigan and "eat like 18 inches of sandwich, of meatball," adding, "and at the time, if I went healthy, I was going only one slice of cheese all the way across instead of two slices."

Naturally, Twitter users had plenty to say about the reported new partnership.