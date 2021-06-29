Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Take Equity Stake In Crypto Firm

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen have taken part in a long-term partnership with a cryptocurrency firm.

Bloomberg.com reports the couple have taken an equity stake in the firm FTX and will serve as ambassadors, according to an announcement by the cryptocurrency firm on Tuesday (June 29).

FTX declined to disclose details on Brady and Bündchen's equity stake, but did confirm they will both receive an unspecified amount and type of crypto as part of their agreement.

Bündchen will also serve an environmental and social-initiatives adviser role for FTX, according to the release.

“Tom and Gisele are both legends and they both reached the pinnacle of what they do,” Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive officer of FTX, said in a phone interview with Bloomberg. “When we think about what FTX represents, we want to be the best product that is out there.”

Bankman-Fried, 29, launched FTX two years ago and the firm has become one of the world's largest crypto exchanges during that span.

This isn't Brady's first involvement with cryptocurrency.

On Monday, Brady acknowledged that his recent public support of Bitcoin haven't done much for the cryptocurrency's prices.

Brady changed his Twitter profile to include "laser eyes" -- which Bitcoin enthusiasts do to show their "laser focus" on the cryptocurrency's prices rising higher -- in May. However, the price has fallen nearly 40% from $56,245 to $34,665 ever since Brady made the Twitter avatar change, according to Coin Metrics via CNBC.

“Alright the laser eyes didn’t work. Anyone have any ideas?” Brady said, quote-tweeting Blockworks co-founder Jason Yanowitz, who pointed out the price drop.