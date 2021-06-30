World's Highest Hotel Now Open

The popular hotel scene in Shanghai, China just received a major boost.

The J Hotel Shanghai Tower, which claims to be the highest hotel in the world, is now open to the public, CNN reports.

The hotel sits atop the Shanghai Tower which, at about 2,000 feet (632 meters), is the tallest building in China.

According to CNN, the hotel features 165 rooms and includes 34 suites, 24-hour personal butler service, an indoor swimming pool, Hermes and Diptyque toiletries, magnolia petal-shaped bathtubs, a spa that focuses on Reiki treatments and Chinese tea sets provided in each room.

Visitors can choose from four suite types, including the 380-square meter Shanghai Suite, which features a parlor, study, kitchen, physiotherapy area and dressing room to go along with the bedroom.

J Hotel Shanghai Tower did not respond to CNN's request for a price on the suite, which is reported to be the most expensive option at the hotel.

The least expensive room will cost about $557 (3,601 RMB) per night, while the J Suite, which is slightly "less posh" than the Shanghai Suite, and is reported to cost about $10,467 (67,628 RMB) per night.

The J Hotel is owned by Jin Jiang International (Holdings) Co., Ltd., a Chinese state-owned tourism and hospitality company located in Shanghai that boasts as being the largest state-owned hotel and tourism company in China.