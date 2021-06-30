WWE's Top Couple Appears To Have Tied The Knot

Lynch, 34, and Rollins, 35, publicly announced their relationship on May 2019, when Rollins shared a photo of himself kissing Lynch taken after his WrestleMania 35 victory with the caption, "I guess I'm allowed to post this now...@beckylynchwwe?"

Fans had previously speculated that the two top superstars -- who attended the WWE Hall of Fame together than same year and had shared numerous photos together on social media previously -- were an item prior to the confirmation.

Lynch and Rollins announced their engagement three months later, but likely had plans delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life," Lynch tweeted in August 2019 announcing her engagement.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Roux, last December.