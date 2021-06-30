WWE's Top Couple Appears To Have Tied The Knot
By Jason Hall
June 30, 2021
WWE's top power couple appears to have finally tied the knot.
Former Universal and WWE Champion Seth Rollins shared an Instagram story on Tuesday (June 30) of his fianceé, former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, with the caption "seems like a fine day to (finally) get married."
WWE acknowledged Rollins' IG story by congratulating the couple on its official website.
"She is 'The Man.' She is 'The Mom,' and as of today, Becky Lynch is officially a wife," a statement read.
"As revealed by Seth Rollins on his Instagram account, the day has finally come for the happy couple to tie the knot as they get married today."
Lynch, 34, and Rollins, 35, publicly announced their relationship on May 2019, when Rollins shared a photo of himself kissing Lynch taken after his WrestleMania 35 victory with the caption, "I guess I'm allowed to post this now...@beckylynchwwe?"
Fans had previously speculated that the two top superstars -- who attended the WWE Hall of Fame together than same year and had shared numerous photos together on social media previously -- were an item prior to the confirmation.
Lynch and Rollins announced their engagement three months later, but likely had plans delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life," Lynch tweeted in August 2019 announcing her engagement.
The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Roux, last December.
"Welcome to the world Roux. You are the love of our lives. #andnew," Lynch posted with a photo of both her and Rollins' hands holding their newborn daughter's hand.
Rollins also shared the same photo to his Instagram account with "#andnew" as the caption.
Lynch stepped away from the wrestling ring in May after dropping her RAW Women's title -- which was then revealed to be won by Asuka in a separate Money in the Bank ladder match the previous night -- and publicly announcing her pregnancy.
Lynch is a three-time SmackDown Women's champion and one-time RAW Women's champion, having held both titles together following a victory over Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35, which was the first all-female WrestleMania main event in WWE history.
Rollins is a two-time WWE champion, two-time Universal champion, the inaugural NXT champion, two-time Intercontinental champion, one-time United State champion and a six-time RAW Tag Team champion.