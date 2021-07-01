Feedback

1 Arizona Beach Is Among The Best In The U.S. That's Nowhere Near An Ocean

By Ginny Reese, Kelly Fisher

July 1, 2021

It’s officially summer, and that means it's beach season.

Luckily, Arizonans don’t have to travel far to get to one.

While many tourists pack the coasts, others can make a getaway to one of the 15 best beaches “with no ocean in sight” across the country, according to Fodor’s Travel.

Hailed as “a trusted resource offering expert travel advice for every stage of a traveler’s trip,” the site released its ranking just in time for summer travel plans.

So, which non-ocean beach is the best one in Arizona?

According to the list, it's Lake Havasu.

Here’s what Fodor’s Travel says about it:

Lake Havasu and the sands of Lake Havasu State Park are much more than their famed “spring breakers” reputation (although it is still affectionately referred to as “Arizona’s Playground”). Here, visitors of all ages can enjoy more than 300 days of annual sunshine with a unique mix of calm waters and sandy beaches. There are gorgeous views of the rugged mountains beyond the sandy shores, and a range of lakeside adventures to encounter–from boating to jet skiing, paddle-boarding, dock fishing, and swimming. Those who want to stay on the actual beach itself without renting a houseboat can spend the night at Lake Havasu’s only beachfront resort, The Nautical Beachfront Resort which offers easy access to the blue-green waters with breathtaking views.”

See the rest of the list here.

