1 Arizona Lake Town Is Among The Best To Live In The U.S.

Arizona alone is home to more than 128 lakes. With so many to pick from, it's hard to narrow down which of those is the best.

Stacker reviewed data from 2020 to determine the best U.S. lake towns to live in. There were six areas evaluated about each town: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, safety, and weather.

The report had 46 towns across the U.S. that were listed. The state with the most towns on the list was Wisconsin, with 8 named some of the best lake towns to live in.

The one town in Arizona that landed a spot on the list was:

No. 12: Lake Havasu City Affordability rank: #2 Economy rank: #12 Education and health rank: #22 Quality of life rank: #18 Safety rank: #32 Weather rank: #7



Here are the 10 best lake towns to live in:

Traverse City, Michigan Folsom, California Redmond, Washington Holland, Michigan Cornelius, North Carolina Kirkland, Washington Mercer Island, Washington Rocky River, Ohio Davidson, North Carolina Pewaukee, Wisconsin

To view the full list, click here.

Photo: Getty Images