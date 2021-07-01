1 Oklahoma Beach Is Among The Best In The US That's Nowhere Near An Ocean

Beach season is here.

Oklahoma is a landlocked state, but Sooners don't have to travel to the coast to enjoy the sand and sun.

Fodor's Travel recently published a list of "the best beaches in the U.S. that are nowhere near the ocean" and an Oklahoma body of water made the list.

Hailed as “a trusted resource offering expert travel advice for every stage of a traveler’s trip,” the site released its ranking just in time to plan your summer trip.

So where is this Sooner swimming hole that's about 500 miles away from the nearest ocean?

It's Lake Murray, which is just outside Ardmore.

Here’s what Fodor’s Travel says about it:

As the largest state park in Oklahoma, this lake features several fabulous beaches around its perimeter to relax. Crowd favorites include Sunset Beach, Marina Beach, and Martins Landing Beach just to name a few. Each is a popular destination for visitors to camp, or to just visit and spend a day enjoying sunbathing, picnics, water sports, and nature. While several campgrounds are available, as is the Lake Murray Lodge, the highlight of the park’s accommodations can be found on pristine Lake Murray itself, where guests can rent various types of floating cabins for an especially unique experience.

