Feedback

New Water Park Takes Shape Near Oklahoma-Arkansas Border

By Anna Gallegos

June 30, 2021

Family enjoying kayak ride on a river
Photo: Getty Images

An adventure park that takes advantage of the natural waterways near Watts, Oklahoma, is set to open in 2023.

It'll be called WOKA, which is a combination of the words water, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, KOAM reported. It will sit along the Illinois River.

The 30-acre whitewater park will offer kayaking, surfing, stand-up paddle boarding, tubing and rafting. There will even be spots for people who don't want to get in the water but want to chill out nearby.

“This course is designed with a heavy emphasis on spectating, with shade and stair-step seating. The water course is designed for all ages and skill levels,” Jared Skaggs, Grand River Dam Authority's director of outdoor experience, told the Tahlequah Daily Press.

The project is meant to be a tourist destination once WOKA is up and running. Officials expect around 85,000 people to visit the area annually. The season is expected to be May through October, but visitors will be welcome all year.

"We hope to see a lot of families come out and use it," Skaggs told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

WOKA will be used for fun and for education. Skaggs said he also expects local police and fire departments to use the park for swift-water training.

Chat About New Water Park Takes Shape Near Oklahoma-Arkansas Border

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.