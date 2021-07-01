5SOS' Luke Hemmings Announces First Solo Album Dropping This Summer

5 Seconds of Summer vocalist Luke Hemmings announced on Wednesday that his first solo album will drop later this summer. The album, entitled When Facings the Things We Turn Away From, is set to be released on August 13th.

People reported that the album's first single, 'Starting Line,' dropped Wednesday (June 30th).

Hemmings made the announcement on Instagram, writing:

"I couldn’t be prouder to introduce you to “When Facing the Things We Turn Away From”; a project that grew out of a year of enforced stillness. I’m so grateful for the journey this album has taken me on and I’m so thankful to have had this creative outlet during my time at home. Lyrically and sonically, this album has allowed me to decipher the last 10 years of my life and help me make sense of the person I am today and how I got here.."