Can You Guess The Healthiest Place To Live In Arizona?
By Ginny Reese
July 1, 2021
Arizona offers incredible opportunities for fostering a healthy environment. From great education, economy, and housing to food, nutrition, and overall population health, Arizona has it all.
US News & World Report teamed up with the Aetna Foundation to determine the 500 healthiest communities in America.
The study states:
"The Healthiest Communities from U.S. News & World Report show how nearly 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents perform in 84 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories."
Arizona had one community that made the list.
Yavapai County came in at number 478 on the list. According to the study, here are the county's statistics:
- 61.7- Population Health
- 63.1- Equity
- 39.8- Education
- 51.6- Economy
- 59.7- Housing
- 70.2- Food and Nutrition
- 74.2- Environment
- 53.9- Public Safety
- 65.9- Community Vitality
- 71.6- Infrastructure
According to the list, here are the top ten healthiest communities in the United States:
- Los Alamos County, NM
- Douglas County, CO
- Falls Church City, VA
- Loudon County, VA
- Broomfield County, CO
- San Miguel County, CO
- Pitkin County, CO
- Howard County, MD
- Morgan County, UT
- Routt County, CO
Click here to see the full study.