Can You Guess The Healthiest Place To Live In Arizona?

Arizona offers incredible opportunities for fostering a healthy environment. From great education, economy, and housing to food, nutrition, and overall population health, Arizona has it all.

US News & World Report teamed up with the Aetna Foundation to determine the 500 healthiest communities in America.

The study states:

"The Healthiest Communities from U.S. News & World Report show how nearly 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents perform in 84 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories."

Arizona had one community that made the list.

Yavapai County came in at number 478 on the list. According to the study, here are the county's statistics:

61.7- Population Health

63.1- Equity

39.8- Education

51.6- Economy

59.7- Housing

70.2- Food and Nutrition

74.2- Environment

53.9- Public Safety

65.9- Community Vitality

71.6- Infrastructure

According to the list, here are the top ten healthiest communities in the United States:

Los Alamos County, NM Douglas County, CO Falls Church City, VA Loudon County, VA Broomfield County, CO San Miguel County, CO Pitkin County, CO Howard County, MD Morgan County, UT Routt County, CO

Click here to see the full study.