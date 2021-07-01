Can You Guess Which Part Of Nebraska Has The Worst Commutes?

Sitting in traffic on the way to work can ruin anyone’s day, but some Nebraskans have it worse than others.

That's according to Stacker, a data journalism hub that sought the counties with the worst commutes in Nebraska, revealing its findings Tuesday (June 29).

Stacker used U.S. Census Bureau data to help pinpoint the counties with the worst commutes in Nebraska. Researchers ranked the counties by the longest average commute in 2019, according to the report.

Stacker notes:

“Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.”

Stacker ranked the Top 30 counties with the worst commutes in Nebraska.

These are the Top 10:

Banner County Cass County Loup County McPherson County Saunders County Sherman County Logan County Howard County Butler County Burt County

Separately, QuoteWizard called out the worst driving cities in a report published June 8.

Omaha ranks as the worst driving city in 2021 overall, QuoteWizard revealed.

