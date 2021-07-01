Chloe Bailey Celebrates Birthday With Teaser For Debut Solo Single
By Sarah Tate
July 1, 2021
Happy birthday, Chloe Bailey!
The soulful singer turned 23 on Thursday (July 1), and to celebrate she posted a teaser for her upcoming solo debut. While Chloe is known for her work alongside younger sister Halle in Chloe x Halle, this would be her first track on her own.
Chloe posted a short clip previewing the new video where she twerks on a bed as the song serenades, "Booty so big / Lord have mercy," per Uproxx.
"this is 23... HAVE MERCY," she captioned the steamy clip. She teased fans even further when she followed up the clip debating if she should drop the single soon.
The confidence Chloe exudes in the short clip is a welcome sight after she was brought to tears by hurtful comments online earlier this year. In February, fans rushed to lift up the singer after she cried during an Instagram Live after being criticized for being "too sexy" and embracing her body.
"There have been so many times where I've felt I wasn't pretty enough," she told the livestream. "I have a lot of issues with my weight, so it's really ... a pivotal time for me. I'm just now learning at 22, almost 23, that it's okay to be all that you are and to stand in that power."