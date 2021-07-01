Feedback

Chloe Bailey Celebrates Birthday With Teaser For Debut Solo Single

By Sarah Tate

July 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Happy birthday, Chloe Bailey!

The soulful singer turned 23 on Thursday (July 1), and to celebrate she posted a teaser for her upcoming solo debut. While Chloe is known for her work alongside younger sister Halle in Chloe x Halle, this would be her first track on her own.

Chloe posted a short clip previewing the new video where she twerks on a bed as the song serenades, "Booty so big / Lord have mercy," per Uproxx.

"this is 23... HAVE MERCY," she captioned the steamy clip. She teased fans even further when she followed up the clip debating if she should drop the single soon.

The confidence Chloe exudes in the short clip is a welcome sight after she was brought to tears by hurtful comments online earlier this year. In February, fans rushed to lift up the singer after she cried during an Instagram Live after being criticized for being "too sexy" and embracing her body.

"There have been so many times where I've felt I wasn't pretty enough," she told the livestream. "I have a lot of issues with my weight, so it's really ... a pivotal time for me. I'm just now learning at 22, almost 23, that it's okay to be all that you are and to stand in that power."

Chat About Chloe Bailey Celebrates Birthday With Teaser For Debut Solo Single

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.