Chloe Bailey Celebrates Birthday With Teaser For Debut Solo Single

Happy birthday, Chloe Bailey!

The soulful singer turned 23 on Thursday (July 1), and to celebrate she posted a teaser for her upcoming solo debut. While Chloe is known for her work alongside younger sister Halle in Chloe x Halle, this would be her first track on her own.

Chloe posted a short clip previewing the new video where she twerks on a bed as the song serenades, "Booty so big / Lord have mercy," per Uproxx.

"this is 23... HAVE MERCY," she captioned the steamy clip. She teased fans even further when she followed up the clip debating if she should drop the single soon.