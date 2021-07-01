dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign Drop New Song Featuring Mac Miller

dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign have released the first song from their upcoming collaborative album.

On Thursday (July 1), the trio dropped “I Believed It,” which features a verse from late rapper Mac Miller.

To announce the arrival of the track, Ty shared never-before-seen footage of him, Mac and dvsn’s Daniel Daley and Nineteen85 in the studio creating the song.

"I Believed It" comes nearly three years after Mac's death. He raps the third and final verse on the track.

"Ooh, I know you like to laugh/ But that don't keep you right inside/ Tell me, is it worth it? I ain't perfect/ Know that I ain't been a nice guy/ All the time, that's the way that life it goes," Mac raps on his posthumous verse.