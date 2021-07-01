dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign Drop New Song Featuring Mac Miller
By Lauren Crawford
July 1, 2021
dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign have released the first song from their upcoming collaborative album.
On Thursday (July 1), the trio dropped “I Believed It,” which features a verse from late rapper Mac Miller.
To announce the arrival of the track, Ty shared never-before-seen footage of him, Mac and dvsn’s Daniel Daley and Nineteen85 in the studio creating the song.
"I Believed It" comes nearly three years after Mac's death. He raps the third and final verse on the track.
"Ooh, I know you like to laugh/ But that don't keep you right inside/ Tell me, is it worth it? I ain't perfect/ Know that I ain't been a nice guy/ All the time, that's the way that life it goes," Mac raps on his posthumous verse.
The song will appear on dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming joint project; a release date has not yet been announced.
Both dvsn and Ty dropped projects last year — dvsn's A Muse in Her Feelings was released in April 2020 and Ty’s Featuring Ty Dolla $ign landed in October 2020.