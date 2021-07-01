Mac Miller Fund To Award Grants To 75 Black, Indigenous Artists Of Color

The Mac Miller Fund has big plans to give back to the community.

As per a recent announcement, the late star’s fund has announced that it will award 75 micro-grants of $1,000 to Black, Indigenous and People of Color to assist them in their work. The initiative, otherwise known as the BIPOC Artist Micro-Grant program, was created by the Pittsburgh Foundation's Center for Philanthropy and funded by the estate of the fallen rapper.

Applicants for the program are currently open and eligible through July 23. Grantees will be selected by a committee and informed by September 1. In a press release, it was revealed that the grants will be practice-based, which lets the recipients use the money however they want to. The program is open to creatives who are living in Western District of Pennsylvania counties, including Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Mercer, Lawrence, Somerset, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland.

"This program is yet another wonderful example of how the fund is channeling Mac Miller’s spirit in the Pittsburgh region and the rest of the country," Pittsburgh Foundation President and CEO Lisa Schroeder said a statement. "As his fame skyrocketed, he shared his musical artistry generously -- allowing people to internalize it however they would choose, and he reached out broadly. While there is much more work to be done in supporting racial diversity in our region’s arts community, we are grateful to the family of Mac Miller and our Center for Philanthropy staff for collaborating to develop such a powerful program."

This isn't the first time that Miller's estate has contributed to the community. Back in 2019, the Mac Miller Foundation donated $100,000 to music programs for youth in his hometown of Pittsburgh. The donation was given to the Homewood-Brushton YMCA to help its partnership with the nonprofit Tuff Sound Apprenticeship Program, which focuses on helping young adults become sound engineers.

As you know, Miller died on September 7, 2018 from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26.