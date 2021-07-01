New Indiana Laws Go Into Effect On July 1

More than 220 new laws went into effect on July 1. The full list of laws passed by the Indiana General Assembly and signed by Governor Eric Holcomb can be found here. Below are some of the most significant laws that went into effect, including one about the official state snack.

Pandemic-related laws:

SEA 1: Businesses are protected against COVID-19 lawsuits unless there's gross negligence or willful misconduct.

SEA 202: Patients at a hospital or other facility must be allowed to have visitors even during a public health crisis.

SEA 263: Religious activities are classified as essential services, and the right to worship can't be restricted during a public health crisis.

HEA 1405: Local governments can't require vaccination passports.

Criminal justice:

SB 187: Requires local law enforcement to protect statues and monuments. It also increases the penalty for rioting.

HEA 1006: Law enforcement officers are required to take de-escalation training. It also bans chokeholds in certain situations. Officers can also be punished for turning off their body cameras in certain cases.

Children and families:

HEA 1230: Parents can call 911 to give up custody of their child under the state's Safe Haven law if their child is younger than 30 days old.

HEA 1309: Employees can ask for pregnancy accommodations.

Others:

SEA 97: Popcorn grown in Indiana is the official state snack.

SEA 377: Creates program to expand broadband internet in Indiana.