Ohio Chuck E. Cheese's Liquor License Renewal Rejected After Chaotic Brawls

The Mayfield Heights Chuck E. Cheese restaurant where several moms broke into a massive brawl — including with pepper spray and one woman who carried a loaded gun — was denied a renewed liquor license.

City officials unanimously opted to reject the liquor license renewal for the Golden Gate Plaza restaurant on Monday (June 28).

Law Director Paul Murphy penned a letter to the city council, urging officials to deny the renewal after the Ohio Department of Commerce Liquor Control Division asked for a response from the city, cleveland.com reported Thursday (July 1).

Murphy's opinion states, in part:

“...[Police reports] indicate numerous fights (including the presence of firearms), the use of foul language and other things, and related incidents providing evidence the proprietor may be operating in disregard of local laws, regulation and local ordinances…there is evidence the proprietor is interfering with public decency, sobriety, peace and good order in the neighborhood."

The next step will be for City Council members to “present reliable, probative and substantial evidence,” to the Division of Liquor Control, Murphy stated.

The fight between moms that included a loaded gun was just one example of the chaos that has ensued at the children’s entertainment hub. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on April 18.

The police report shows that moms stepped in after two kids began fighting — and that’s when everything went haywire. Body cam footage captured the chaotic scene, including the moms yelling profanities and lunging at one another as their children cried. It took officers from multiple law enforcement agencies to break up the fight. Several women were charged in connection with the incident.