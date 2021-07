These 5 Georgia Cities Are Among The Best BBQ Cities In America

One of the best parts about celebrating the Fourth of July is the food.

Barbecue is a popular staple of the upcoming holiday, but some cities know how to get the job done better than others.

That’s why LawnStarter ranked the Best BBQ Cities in America, combing through nearly 200 of the largest cities in the country and ranking them “based on 14 hallmarks of a true ‘cue hub.”

LawnStarter revealed its findings Wednesday (June 30), just in time to get ready for Independence Day cookouts.

Here’s what LawnStarter says:

“What are the key ingredients of the best BBQ city? Award-winning barbecue restaurants and chefs, experience hosting a ‘master-level’ competition, multiple barbecue festivals, and high fan ratings, among others.”

So, which cities “smoked the competition,” according to LawnStarter?

Five cities from the Peach State are included in the lengthy set of rankings.

Here are the Georgia cities that made the cut:

No. 16: Atlanta

No. 33: Augusta

No. 90: Savannah

No. 188: Macon

No. 196: Columbus

Here’s the Top 10 list:

Kansas City, MO Chicago, IL Houston, TX Cincinnati, OH Memphis, TN Louisville, KY St. Louis, MO New York, NY Minneapolis, MN Overland Park, KS

See the full list here.