Vicky Cornell Shares Romantic Handwritten Love Letter From Chris Cornell

It's been more than four years since Chris Cornell tragically passed away, but like anyone who's lost a loved one knows, grief is not linear. There are good days and bad days, but it does not go away over the passage of time. In fact, for the Soundgarden/Audioslave frontman's widow Vicky, it's harder now than it was four years ago.

"In a way it is worse now," she admitted to Fatherly when asked how she's coping now as opposed to 2017. "In the beginning, you have the false sense that he may come back or that you will wake up from the nightmare, there is also a survival mode that kicks in then. But now, the reality has set in that this is forever."

Her husband lives on in memories (and of course music), as well as mementos collected over the course of their life together. Vicky shared a handwritten love letter Chris wrote to her with the outlet. You can see a picture of the note here and read it below:

“I write this with the quivering hand that is guided by the fortunes of a heart lucky enough to know true love. My heart is a beating drum and my voice a clanging bell sound to the world, ‘I love you. Be mine in joy lit only by the glow of our shining love! I love you so!”