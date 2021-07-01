Feedback

WATCH: Hunter Henry Celebrates During Gender Reveal At Gillette Stadium

By Jason Hall

July 1, 2021

Hunter Henry at Patriots West Off Season Work Out
Photo: Getty Images

Newly acquired New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry and his wife, Parker, are having a baby boy.

The couple held a gender reveal on the field at Gillette Stadium, which included an excited Hunter finding out the baby's gender through a message on the stadium jumbotron.

The former University of Arkansas standout threw his hands in the air and fist pumped, yelling, "No way! That's dope!"

The couple celebrated their third anniversary on Wednesday (June 30), according to a post on Henry's Instagram account, and is expecting their third child together.

Henry was among numerous acquisitions made by the Patriots during a busy offseason.

One day after offering a record-setting amount of $172 million during the first day of legal tampering in the 2021 offseason March 15, the Patriots agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract with Henry, who had previously played for the Los Angeles Chargers, which includes $25 million guaranteed.

The move came hours after New England signed Jonnu Smith, the other top tight end on the free agent market, to a four-year, $50 million deal, making Smith the highest skill position player in franchise history.

Henry native was selected by the Chargers in the second-round of the 2016 NFL Draft after a stellar career at the University of Arkansas, which included winning the John Mackey Award -- given to the nation's top tight end -- and being selected as a consensus All-American during his senior year.

The Little Rock native was also a three-time All-SEC tight end (2013-15) and a freshman All-American in 2013 at the collegiate level, as well as a USA TODAY high school All-American in 2012.

Chat About WATCH: Hunter Henry Celebrates During Gender Reveal At Gillette Stadium

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.