WATCH: Hunter Henry Celebrates During Gender Reveal At Gillette Stadium

Newly acquired New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry and his wife, Parker, are having a baby boy.

The couple held a gender reveal on the field at Gillette Stadium, which included an excited Hunter finding out the baby's gender through a message on the stadium jumbotron.

The former University of Arkansas standout threw his hands in the air and fist pumped, yelling, "No way! That's dope!"

The couple celebrated their third anniversary on Wednesday (June 30), according to a post on Henry's Instagram account, and is expecting their third child together.

Henry was among numerous acquisitions made by the Patriots during a busy offseason.