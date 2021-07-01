WATCH: Hunter Henry Celebrates During Gender Reveal At Gillette Stadium
By Jason Hall
July 1, 2021
Newly acquired New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry and his wife, Parker, are having a baby boy.
The couple held a gender reveal on the field at Gillette Stadium, which included an excited Hunter finding out the baby's gender through a message on the stadium jumbotron.
The former University of Arkansas standout threw his hands in the air and fist pumped, yelling, "No way! That's dope!"
The couple celebrated their third anniversary on Wednesday (June 30), according to a post on Henry's Instagram account, and is expecting their third child together.
Henry was among numerous acquisitions made by the Patriots during a busy offseason.
One day after offering a record-setting amount of $172 million during the first day of legal tampering in the 2021 offseason March 15, the Patriots agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract with Henry, who had previously played for the Los Angeles Chargers, which includes $25 million guaranteed.
The move came hours after New England signed Jonnu Smith, the other top tight end on the free agent market, to a four-year, $50 million deal, making Smith the highest skill position player in franchise history.
Henry native was selected by the Chargers in the second-round of the 2016 NFL Draft after a stellar career at the University of Arkansas, which included winning the John Mackey Award -- given to the nation's top tight end -- and being selected as a consensus All-American during his senior year.
The Little Rock native was also a three-time All-SEC tight end (2013-15) and a freshman All-American in 2013 at the collegiate level, as well as a USA TODAY high school All-American in 2012.