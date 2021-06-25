PHOTO: Gillette Stadium Will Be Getting A Major Upgrade In 2021

Fans will see a major addition to Gillette Stadium when they return for New England Patriots home games this season.

CBS Boston's Ben Volin reports construction of a "massive new scoreboard" is underway in the south end of the Patriots' home stadium.

Volin tweeted a photo of the new screen, which is being installed just under the Pats' six Super Bowl banners and extending much wider than the display.

The new screen appears to be at least twice the size of the previous one, which will provide fans with a better glimpse of the game and replays.

New England will appear in its first preseason home game at Gillette Stadium against the Washington Football Team on Thursday, August 12.