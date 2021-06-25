PHOTO: Gillette Stadium Will Be Getting A Major Upgrade In 2021
By Jason Hall
June 25, 2021
Fans will see a major addition to Gillette Stadium when they return for New England Patriots home games this season.
CBS Boston's Ben Volin reports construction of a "massive new scoreboard" is underway in the south end of the Patriots' home stadium.
Volin tweeted a photo of the new screen, which is being installed just under the Pats' six Super Bowl banners and extending much wider than the display.
The new screen appears to be at least twice the size of the previous one, which will provide fans with a better glimpse of the game and replays.
New England will appear in its first preseason home game at Gillette Stadium against the Washington Football Team on Thursday, August 12.
A shot of the construction of massive new scoreboard coming to Gillette Stadium from Globe photographer Matthew J. Lee pic.twitter.com/ddaO7eUsOf— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) June 24, 2021
The Pats will host their first regular first regular season game against the AFC East Division rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET.
The Patriots were among the NFL franchises that played the entire 2020 season without fan attendance at home games due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In April, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced the state would allow stadiums to increase attendance from 12% to 25% capacity beginning in May.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft has publicly stated that he hopes to have full capacity at Gillette Stadium during the 2021 season.