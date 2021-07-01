WATCH: LA Bomb Squad Detonates Fireworks, Causes Huge Explosion, 17 Injured

Seventeen people were injured following a planned detonation of seized illegal fireworks by Los Angeles Police that instead resulted in a massive explosion.

CBS Los Angeles reports the explosion occurred in an LAPD truck located at East 27th and San Pedro streets at around 7:40 p.m.

The injured victims include nine LAPD officers, one Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officer and six civilians all being taken to the hospital, as well as a 10th officer who was hurt, but not hospitalized, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to CBS Los Angeles.

The identities of the injured individuals were not made public immediately, but LAFD confirmed they include 11 men and five women who range in age between 42 and 85.