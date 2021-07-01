Feedback

Watch Out For Rabid Bats: Health Experts Track Rising Cases In Illinois

By Kelly Fisher

July 1, 2021

Grey-headed Flying Fox Pteropus poliocephalus
Photo: Getty Images

Rabid bats are sprouting up throughout northern Illinois, and they could pose threats to your health.

That’s according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, which has tracked a total of 14 bats in 10 counties as of publication time on Thursday (July 1). The list includes Cook, Chicago, DuPage and Kane counties, among others.

Here’s what the Illinois Department of Public Health wants you to know to keep yourself and your pets safe:

“Bats can affect human health in multiple ways, including spreading rabies and histoplasmosis. If you are bitten (or) scratched seek immediate medical attention.”
“Bats may find attics and abandoned buildings with openings greater than 1/4 inch as suitable roosting locations for raising their pups. Exclude potential entry points.”
“Keep pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations. Call your veterinarian if your pet is exposed to a bat and call your local animal control to see if the bat needs to be captured and tested.”

The New York Post notes that the first case of rabid bats in 2021 was confirmed in March, though experts say cases are more likely to surge in August and September.

Keep tabs on the rabid bats using the Illinois Department of Public Health surveillance map.

