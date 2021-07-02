Britney Spears' Estate Co-Conservator Wants Out To 'Respect Her Wishes'

The financial firm Bessemer Trust does not want to be the co-conservator of Britney Spears' estate.

On Thursday (July 1), the company that was granted the rights to oversee the pop titan's estate, alongside her father, Jamie Spears, filed to remove itself as the singer’s co-conservator, citing "irreparable harm to her interests." "As a result of the Conservatee's testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the Conservatorship," the document, obtained by PEOPLE, read. "Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes."

While Bessemer Trust requested that the resignation be processed on an "expedited basis," it was also revealed that it believed that Spears had "consented" to it being her co-conservator. The financial firm joined the estate in November 2020.

On the personal front, Spears is still under the legal entanglement of a conservatorship of her person, courtesy of a care manager named Jodi Montgomery. She was granted the "same powers" as Jamie, who stepped down from his role in September 2019 after an alleged altercation with one of the singer’s sons.

As we previously reported, Spears called the 13-year conservatorship "abusive," accusing her family of negligence to her health, being forced into work and revealing that the control extends to her body as she is prohibited from removing an IUD. "I haven’t done anything in the world to deserve this treatment. It’s not OK to force me to do anything I don’t want to do," she declared in her 24-minute address.