Can You Guess The Healthiest Places To Live In Missouri?

Out of the 500 healthiest communities in the United States, Missouri is home to four of them.

U.S. News & World Report teamed up with the Aetna Foundation to review data of 500 communities and determine which are the healthiest in the United States.

Here is what the report had to say about where you live and your health:

"How well and even how long you live can be shaped by where you live. Local health outcomes are often driven by factors like a community's economic performance, the strength of its education system, the availability and affordability of housing and myriad other elements that affect residents' overall quality of life."

To determine the healthiest communities, the data reviewed factors such as population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food & nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality, and infrastructure.

So, which Missouri communities are the healthiest?

According to the report, here are the top 10 healthiest communities in Missouri:

St. Charles County - No. 117 Platte County - No. 158 Clay County - No. 386 Christian County - No. 452

Here are the top 10 healthiest communities in the United States:

Los Alamos County, NM Douglas County, CO Falls Church City, VA Loudoun County, VA Broomfield County, CO San Miguel County, CO Pitkin County, CO Howard County, MD Morgan County, UT Routt County, CO

To see the complete list, click here.