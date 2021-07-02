Can You Guess The Richest Area In Florida?

Luxury homes, nice cars, picturesque scenery -- these are some features that come to mind when one thinks of a wealthy area or neighborhood.

Every state has its own corners of fancy living, and Stacker set out to find those areas. Looking at the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey, researchers ranked the locations based on the unemployment rate, median household income, and other factors.

Can you guess the richest area in all of Florida?

According to Stacker, that honor goes to Gulf Stream -- a suburb in Fort Lauderdale. This is what the website had to say about the area:

"A suburb of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Gulf Stream is a small town known for its great restaurants, green space, and public schools. According to Niche, Gulf Stream is a great place to live for families. Home values are among the highest in the nation, and roughly 88% of families own their homes. It’s among one of the highest educated communities in America, with 31% of residents holding a master’s degree or higher."

These were the statistics they listed for Gulf Stream:

Median household income: $216,250 (214.8% more than U.S. median income)

Households earning over $200,000: 223 (51.1% of households)

Median earnings for workers: $104,444 (male: $206,667; female: $52,386)

Civilian population with health insurance: 97.2%

Unemployment rate: 3.1%

Families with income below poverty level: 2.1%

