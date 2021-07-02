Former NCAA Football Coach Mark Richt Reveals He Has Parkinson's Disease
By Jason Hall
July 2, 2021
Former college football coach Mark Richt, who led both the University of Georgia and University of Miami football programs to success, revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Richt, who currently works as an analyst on the ACC Network, announced his diagnosis in a tweet shared on Thursday (July 2).
"I have been waddling around lately and people have asked me what's wrong," Richt tweeted. "I've decided to tell everyone at the same time. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson's. Truthfully, I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven. Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease.
"In the meantime I am going to enjoy the blessings that I do have. See you on the ACCNETWORK!"
July 1, 2021
Richt was hired by Georgia in 2001 and led the Bulldogs to their first of two SEC Championships during his tenure in his second season, having also won the conference title again three seasons later.
Georgia also won the SEC East Division title six times and posted a 145-51 (83-37 SEC) overall record during Richt's 15 seasons in Athens.
Richt returned to his alma mater, Miami, in 2016, where he had previously served as a backup quarterback behind future Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, Heisman Trophy winner Vinny Testaverde and future Pro Bowler Bernie Kosar during his playing career.
Richt led the Hurricanes to a 26-13 (16-8 ACC) record during three seasons, which included an ACC Coastal Division title in his second season, before announcing his retirement in 2018.
Richt began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at rival Florida State University in 1985 before joining East Carolina as an offensive coordinator in 1989.
He returned to FSU as the Seminoles' quarterbacks coach in 1990 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 1994, while also keeping the quarterbacks coach role, until 2000.
Richt joined the ACC Network as an analyst during its launch prior to the 2019 college football season.