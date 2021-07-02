HBO Selects NFL Team To Be The Focus Of Upcoming Hard Knocks Season

The Dallas Cowboys will be featured on the upcoming season of HBO's Emmy Award-winning Hard Knocks series for the third time this summer.

NFL.com confirmed reports that the Cowboys will be the focus of the premium cable network's long-running docuseries providing an all-access look at NFL teams during training camp and preseason.

The upcoming season of Hard Knocks will premiere on Tuesday, August 10. The Cowboys were previously featured during the second (2002) and fourth (2008) seasons of the series.

"The Cowboys are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history and a team that elicits strong reactions from fans around the world," Ken Rodgers, vice president and senior coordinating producer at NFL Films, said in a statement via NFL.com. "Tens of millions of fans love them, but just as many people love to hate them. Either way, when the Cowboys show up people watch, which makes them perfect forHard Knocks. This year, their high-profile status as 'America's Team' is paired with uniquely interesting storylines. We can't thank [Jerry] Jones and [Mike] McCarthy enough for letting us tell the story behind what we hope is the beginning of an exciting year in Dallas."

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing, injury-riddled 6-10 season in 2020.

Quarterback Dak Prescott experienced a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 while on pace to have a career season. Prescott was rewarded with a massive four-year, $160 million contract this offseason to solidify his role as Dallas' franchise quarterback long-term.

Head coach Mike McCarthy returns for his second season with the Cowboys with many expecting him to be on the hot seat after the disappointing 2020 season.