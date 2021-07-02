Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on Thursday (July 1). The statue is now located in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, where the princes lived with their mother as children. The unveiling ceremony took place on what would've been the late royal's sixtieth birthday.

Despite reports of ongoing friction between William and Harry, the brothers arrived in the Sunken Garden together ahead of the ceremony. They were also photographed smiling and chatting with each other as they walked in. Stewart Pearce, a close friend of Princess Diana's, believes this special occasion will bring them back together again.

“I feel that the vibration of it has detonated the essence of peace,” he told Us Weekly. “By the behaviors that were just so easy, so informal, so humorous between the two of them, I felt that that behavior would actually completely change the way that the vilification has taken place, which is really based on the fear [of] so many people with so many opinions thinking that they’ve actually been talking to individuals within the royal court. Whereas actually, they’ve only just simply been making the whole thing up.”

Pearce also believes reports of a years-long feud between the brothers have been overblown, especially after watching them at the unveiling. “It dispels any of the brouhaha over the fact that there’s a rift,” he said. “I didn’t believe that there was a rift. There was a slight disagreement, but I mean, who doesn’t disagree with his brother? But [it’s] been blown out of complete proportion, it’s been overly dramatized. They both were so relaxed.”