Two Red Sox Teammates Make History With All-Star Game Nods

The rest of the American League's starting lineup includes Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, as well as outfielders Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Teoscar Hernandez of the Blue Jays and Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had previously told reporters he hoped Bogaerts and Devers would both be All-Stars, acknowledging that the nod would "mean the world" to Bogaerts, who will make his third appearance in the Midsummer Classic later this month.

“He’s one of the best, if not the best shortstops in the majors,” Cora said via Boston.com. “The way he goes about his business, it’s amazing. I’ve been saying all along he’s the most consistent in this organization. He’s amazing. Day in and day out he shows up, he works, and he goes out there and performs. There’s no red flags on the field and off the field. This kid got here, and he contributed to win a World Series.”

Cora also highlighted Devers' early MLB success, noting that his emergence may make people forget how young he actually is.

“People forget about the fact that he’s 24,” Cora said. “He led the big leagues in extra-base hits two years ago. He’s doing what he’s doing now … for him to get recognized, I know it it means the world for him, it means the world to the organization. Hopefully that’s the case.”

Bogaerts is currently hitting for a .329 average with 13 home runs and 48 RBI. Devers is hitting .288 with 20 home runs and 69 RBI.

The Red Sox are currently first in the AL East with a 51-31 overall record, the most wins among all MLB teams as of Friday (July 2).