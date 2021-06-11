WATCH: Fenway Park Security Levels Streaking Red Sox Fan
By Jason Hall
June 11, 2021
A shirtless fan ran onto the field during the Boston Red Sox's 12-8 win against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on Thursday (June 10) night.
The Houston Chronicle reports the incident took place during a "wild sixth inning" which also included two dropped fly balls and multiple walks, helping the Sox rally back from an 8-7 deficit.
The fan wasn't shown on the broadcast of the game, but got extremely closer to Astros pitcher Enoli Paredes and catcher Martin Maldonado before being shoestring tackled by Fenway Park security.
Twitter user @Bradley98 shared a video of the final seconds of the incident from the Fenway Park stands, which shows the man twirling his shirt while running on the field and making it all the way to the area between the pitcher's mound and home plate before being leveled by the security guard and detained.
Bruh lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/2FJnhy5sCj— Bradley (@BradIey98) June 11, 2021
The Red Sox had much more success than the streaking fan, putting together a five-running inning in the bottom of the sixth.
J.D. Martinez kicked off the rally by hitting a would-be sacrifice fly that led to a fielding error by right fielder Kyle Tucker, which scored Enrique Hernandez and allowed Martinez to reach first base.
Christian Vazquez was hit by a pitch several batters later, scoring Martinez from third with the bases loaded.
Christian Arroyo walked during the next at-bat, scoring Xander Bogaerts from third.
Bobby Dalbec hit a double during the following at-bat, which scored Hunter Renfroe from third and Christian Vazquez from second.
The Sox held their 12-8 lead for the remainder of the game, with Matt Barnes pitching the final inning.