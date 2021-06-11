WATCH: Fenway Park Security Levels Streaking Red Sox Fan

A shirtless fan ran onto the field during the Boston Red Sox's 12-8 win against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on Thursday (June 10) night.

The Houston Chronicle reports the incident took place during a "wild sixth inning" which also included two dropped fly balls and multiple walks, helping the Sox rally back from an 8-7 deficit.

The fan wasn't shown on the broadcast of the game, but got extremely closer to Astros pitcher Enoli Paredes and catcher Martin Maldonado before being shoestring tackled by Fenway Park security.

Twitter user @Bradley98 shared a video of the final seconds of the incident from the Fenway Park stands, which shows the man twirling his shirt while running on the field and making it all the way to the area between the pitcher's mound and home plate before being leveled by the security guard and detained.