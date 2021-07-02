VIDEO: Orca Pushes, Spins Boat Holding Passengers In Northern Puget Sound

A group of boaters in Northwest Washington got a close encounter with an orca, but it wasn't what they were expecting, according to KIRO 7.

What Orca Network is calling an "unusual" happened Tuesday (June 29) in Saratoga Passage in northern Puget Sound. Dirk Morgan shared a video with the organization, which shows a 17-year-old Bigg's orca approaching a vessel he was on with other passengers.

"Do not flip our boat," Morgan says nervously as Deb Syna tries to ease his concerns. As the spectators watched the whale swim around their boat, they notice that the orca starts pushing the vessel and even spins it around.

"It's pushing our boat away from something," Syna remarks in the video. The orca later swam away.