Winning $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Wisconsin Convenience Store

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 2, 2021

One lucky Wisconsin resident is coming into some money after purchasing a Powerball ticket.

The winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Altoona on Saturday's (June 26) drawing.

Wisconsin Lottery officials say one winning Powerball ticket matched all five numbers but did not match the Powerball number, which was 17. The winning numbers were 8, 31, 39, 43, and 60.

According to WEAU, the ticket was sold at Kwik Trip on Spooner Avenue in Altoona. This is the second $1 million winning ticket sold in Wisconsin this year. The first winning ticket was for January 23's drawing and was sold at a Superior Kwik Trip.

If interested in participating in other Wisconsin Lotteries, the next Wisconsin Powerball drawing is Saturday (July 3) and is estimated to have a jackpot of $101 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $72 million, and the next Megabucks drawing has an estimated jackpot of $2.4 million.

For more information on the Wisconsin Lottery, you can check out the official Wisconsin Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.

