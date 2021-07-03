Jennifer Lopez Sings About Moving On When 'Something's Not Feeling Right'

Jennifer Lopez's new song "Cambia El Paso," a collaboration with Rauw Alejandro, is set to drop on Monday (July 5) along with its accompanying music video. The pair have been teasing the soon-to-be summer hit for weeks.

The new track is about moving on when "something's not feeling right," a sentiment with which the "Let's Get Loud" singer is all too familiar, ET reports. Lopez recently ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez and has since been romantically linked to former flame Ben Affleck.

"The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step," she said on SiriusXM's Pitbull's Globalization. "Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do. If something's not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance."