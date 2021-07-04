Feedback

Watch Nandi Bushell Interview And Jam With Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helder

By Katrina Nattress

July 4, 2021

Earlier this week, Nandi Bushell revealed she had Arctic Monkeys' drummer (and AWESOME friend) Matt Helders over to her house for some tea and a jam session. At the time, she uploaded a video of her and Helders jamming out to Arctic Monkeys' 2006 hit "I Bet You Look Good On The Dance Floor," with promises that covers of "Brainstorm" and "R U Mine," as well as an interview with the drummer and improvisational jam session, would be "coming soon."

The 11-year-old prodigy kept her word, and throughout the week she shared each installment, ending with the interview and jam session. During the interview (her first!), Bushell asked Helders some pressing questions like what are his favorite songs, bands, and drummers (Helders is John Bonham, Bushell's is Helders), and what's the most difficult song for him to play (funny enough, it's "Brainstorm.")

"Matt Helders came to my house for a cup of Tea and a Jam with me. We had the best time! We jammed loads of songs together and had a lot of fun improvising drum beats," Bushell wrote in the video's YouTube description. "Thank You so so so much Matt for jamming with me and letting me interview you. You are welcome back to my house for a jam again any time."

Watch the interview and jam session above.

Nandi BushellArctic Monkeys

Chat About Watch Nandi Bushell Interview And Jam With Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helder

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.