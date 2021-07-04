Earlier this week, Nandi Bushell revealed she had Arctic Monkeys' drummer (and AWESOME friend) Matt Helders over to her house for some tea and a jam session. At the time, she uploaded a video of her and Helders jamming out to Arctic Monkeys' 2006 hit "I Bet You Look Good On The Dance Floor," with promises that covers of "Brainstorm" and "R U Mine," as well as an interview with the drummer and improvisational jam session, would be "coming soon."

The 11-year-old prodigy kept her word, and throughout the week she shared each installment, ending with the interview and jam session. During the interview (her first!), Bushell asked Helders some pressing questions like what are his favorite songs, bands, and drummers (Helders is John Bonham, Bushell's is Helders), and what's the most difficult song for him to play (funny enough, it's "Brainstorm.")

"Matt Helders came to my house for a cup of Tea and a Jam with me. We had the best time! We jammed loads of songs together and had a lot of fun improvising drum beats," Bushell wrote in the video's YouTube description. "Thank You so so so much Matt for jamming with me and letting me interview you. You are welcome back to my house for a jam again any time."

Watch the interview and jam session above.