The National's Aaron Dessner helped produce both of Taylor Swift's latest albums and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon was featured on both, now the pop star is returning the favor by recording two songs on the duo's latest Big Red Machine album, How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?

On Friday (July 2), they released their first collaborative single, "Renegade," which sounds like it could be an unreleased track from either folklore or evermore, and during a recent interview Dessner gushed about the other "really, really stunning" Swift-assisted song on the record.

“There’s another song called 'Birch' that’s really, really stunning that she sings and is a big part of with Justin,” he explained. “Justin sort of leads the charge, but she’s a huge part of it and it’s a duet.”

As for the prospect of future collaborations, Dessner hopes they keep coming. “I kind of hope we never stop writing songs together because it’s so fun and so illuminating all the time,” he admitted. "I think whatever wildfire happened last year creatively for Taylor and I… we didn’t want to stop writing songs together, and still don’t really. It’s kind of like somehow I ended up on the team with the best player, so you just want to keep passing the ball to her."

“Big Red Machine was a great opportunity because she really fell in love with a lot of the music that Justin and I were working on because I would share it with her," Dessner continued. "A lot of this music, right before Taylor approached me last year, Justin and I had been in Texas to work on these songs.”

How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last? is slated for an August 27 release. Listen to "Renegade" above.