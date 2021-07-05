Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Rock Matching Outfits For Walk In The Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were twinning during a recent stroll in the Hamptons.

A day after the power couple treated their children, Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme Muñiz, 13, and Affleck’s son, Samuel, 9, to an outing at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday (July 2), the pair was seen arm-in-arm as they took a refreshing walk in matching beige outfits on the other side of the country. The two even shared a kiss during the stroll. As per PEOPLE, they were also accompanied by Lopez’s producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and husband Dan Thomas.

"[Lopez and Affleck] definitely looked in love. They were walking shoulder to shoulder and he was holding her hand," an onlooker reportedly told South West News Service, the agency that captured the photos of them. "They looked like they were just two people walking around - not a single person came up to them."

Back in June, it was reported that Affleck was doing the legwork to ensure that he bonds with Lopez's children. "They are slowly getting to know Ben. Everything seems to be running smoothly. It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time," an insider close to the situation explained.

As for Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, she's reportedly "thrilled" about her daughter’s rekindled romance. "In the past, Jennifer’s mom and Ben were very close," the insider said. "Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn’t work things out years ago."