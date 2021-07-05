Nikki Sixx Celebrates 20 Years Of Sobriety With Inspiring Message

Mötley Crüe was synonymous with partying in the '80s, but those days are long gone for Nikki Sixx. Over the weekend, the famed bassist celebrated 20 years of sobriety with an inspiring message for those who've also gotten sober.

"Some people will try [and] kick you in the nuts, steal your money, stab you in the back, guaranteed to let you down, sabotage yer life, not believe in you and gossip that you’ll never make a day without drugs or alcohol. And do you know what you’re gonna do? YOU’RE GONNA STAY SOBER ONE DAY AT A TIME," he wrote on Instagram. "You are the miracle, the one that breaks the addiction chain, the one who is a living [amends].The one who has altered your family history. You will live in gratitude for those that never thought you’d stay sober or make it out alive BECAUSE THEY MADE YOU STRONGER and you know how to forgive a**holes. And when you see people who are still suffering / treading water or gasping for air, be sure to throw them a life vest. Because we give back now to those that are still afflicted and hope they too pass it on."

See Sixx's post below.