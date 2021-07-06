Arizona Woman Took First Place In Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
By Ginny Reese
July 6, 2021
One local Arizona woman is now the queen of Coney Island.
Michelle Lesco of Tucson competed in the Nathan's Famous Hotdog Eating Contest, reported the New York Post. She is 37 years old and stands at only 112 pounds.
Lesco finished 30.75 hotdogs in the ten minute time frame which launched her to a victory in the women's competition. The number put her at number nine in the overall competition.
Sarah Rodriguez finished second in the women's competition, finishing seven less hotdogs than Lesco.
Larell Marie Mele came in third this year, falling from a first place win last year. She finished a total of 18.25 hotdogs.
The contest was held on the Fourth of July in New York.
Once again, Joey "Jaws" Chestnut won the overall competition, breaking his own record and eating a whopping 76 hotdogs in just ten minutes. This is his 14th win in the competition.
Nathan's Famous Hotdog Eating Contest typically takes place outside of their flagship shop in Brooklyn, New York, reported ABC 7 Chicago. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it happened at the nearby minor league baseball stadium, Maimonides Park.
There were around 5,000 spectators there to watch.