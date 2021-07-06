Arizona Woman Took First Place In Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

One local Arizona woman is now the queen of Coney Island.

Michelle Lesco of Tucson competed in the Nathan's Famous Hotdog Eating Contest, reported the New York Post. She is 37 years old and stands at only 112 pounds.

Lesco finished 30.75 hotdogs in the ten minute time frame which launched her to a victory in the women's competition. The number put her at number nine in the overall competition.

Sarah Rodriguez finished second in the women's competition, finishing seven less hotdogs than Lesco.

Larell Marie Mele came in third this year, falling from a first place win last year. She finished a total of 18.25 hotdogs.