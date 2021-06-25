Oakland A's Considering 2 Dozen Locations For New Ballpark In Las Vegas

Officials with the Oakland Athletics visited Las Vegas again.

The team's president, Dave Kaval, told 13 KTNV Las Vegas that the team is considering about two dozen locations for a new ballpark in the Las Vegas Valley.

Kaval said that he had hoped to narrow down the options during his second visit, but it ended up expanding.

Kaval said, "We're still trying to determine the mix of local fans and tourists who would come to the games."

One of the potential new locations includes some land near Circus Circus.

Kaval said:

"It seems like there's a lot of new energy in the northern Strip area. Obviously, you have Resorts World that's about to open. And so, I think that's kind of intriguing. Getting in and out on Sahara is kind of intriguing, as well, for locals. And so, I think that provides some interesting aspects that obviously we want to learn more about, and potentially plan out in a meaningful way."

Kaval said finding the right spot is the biggest challenge. He said:

"I think finding the space is the hardest challenge there because things are just tighter. All the different parcels and stuff aren't quite as big. But by the same token, I think for younger millennials and gen Z and people of that persuasion, that's important for the future of baseball. Having a location that is a little more urban could be appealing, and so that's something we want to take a look at."

There is still a chance that the Athletics will stay in Oakland. An important hearing is scheduled for July 20th to vote on whether or not to approve the Athletics' new waterfront ballpark.